La trágica muerte del Bombero Ricardo Ruidíaz enlutó a la Primera Compañía en 1963

Opinión, Recordando agosto 25, 2017 Luis Fernando Gonzalez

En un día como hoy, el 26 de Agosto de 1963, un terrible e inesperado accidente de tránsito enlutó a la Primera Compañía y a todo el Cuerpo de Bomberos de Rancagua.
Como resultado, el estimado voluntario de la Primera, Ricardo Ruidíaz, encontró una muerta instantánea, llenando de pesar a su familia, sus numerosos amigos y a todos cuantos lo conocieron.
Las dotes de buen amigo y de excelente bombero eran la característica humana de Ricardo, cuyo nombre se agregó a la lista de los caídos en actos del servicio.
Pese que ha transcurrido más de medio siglo desde que ocurrió el accidente, la figura de Ricardo sigue presente en el Cuartel de la Primera Compañía y en la mente de todos los que lo recuerdan.

