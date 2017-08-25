Mostazal podría obtener su anhelado cuartel de la PDI muy pronto

Cachapoal Norte, Comunas, Destacada agosto 25, 2017 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
1

El pasado martes el alcalde de Mostazal, Sergio Medel Acosta, se reunió con el Director Nacional de la Policía de Investigaciones de Chile, Héctor Espinosa, para reiterar e insistir en su inquietud y la de la comunidad de dotar con un cuartel de la PDI a Mostazal.

El alcalde, que fue acompañado por el diputado Javier Macaya, explicó que el Municipio y la comuna espera desde hace años la construcción de dicho recinto el que no ha tenido hasta la fecha la luz verde necesaria para su materialización frente a ello, el edil ha insistido en varias oportunidades que es una necesidad para brindar mayor seguridad a los vecinos y que servirá de apoyo a las comunas vecinas.
El director Héctor Espinosa, revisó en profundidad los detalles del mega proyecto y junto al alcalde instruyeron a los equipos técnicos del municipio y de la PDI, actualizar el diseño de arquitectura e ingeniería además de otros detalles que permitan materializar prontamente un cuartel en dicha comuna.
El diputado Javier Macaya, indicó que el encuentro con el Director Nacional fue muy bueno, y que en palabras de Espinoza, les aseguró que “este proyecto se va a reactivar, los recursos por parte del municipio están aprobados desde hace años, el terreno a disposición del cuartel ya está adquirido, por lo tanto, faltan sólo detalles para que la construcción de este cuartel comience a construirse y se convierta en una realidad”.
Medel agradeció la buena disposición del Director Nacional de Investigaciones y el apoyo del diputado Javier Macaya en esta visita, argumentando que “esta no solo es una buena noticia para la comuna sino también para la región, nuestra administración desde hace años que trabaja para contar un cuartel el que por fin ya está avanzando , trabajaremos en conjunto para ver los detalles con respecto a la nueva normativa, lo que permitirá continuar con el proceso lo más rápido posible y que por fin Mostazal cuente con su anhelado cuartel de la PDI, el que prestará ayuda y seguridad a varias comunas”.

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

72 comments

Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

Responder

Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.

Responder

Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What an ideal website.

Responder

Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Many thanks

Responder

Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!

Responder

Admiring the commitment you put into your website and in depth information you present. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

Responder

Unquestionably consider that which you stated. Your favourite justification appeared to be at the net the easiest factor to bear in mind of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while other people consider concerns that they plainly don’t understand about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the entire thing without having side-effects , other folks could take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thank you

Responder

Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What a perfect web site.

Responder

Fantastic goods from you, man. I have take into account your stuff previous to and you’re simply extremely wonderful. I really like what you have got here, really like what you are saying and the way in which through which you say it. You’re making it entertaining and you still care for to keep it wise. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great web site.

Responder

Hey, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, very good blog!

Responder

hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this website, since I experienced to reload the site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and can look out for a lot more of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..

Responder

Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and internet and this is actually annoying. A good blog with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for keeping this website, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.

Responder

Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your website is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What a great web-site.

Responder

I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.

Responder

Thanks for your marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and may come back later in life. I want to encourage you continue your great writing, have a nice day!

Responder

Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog. A great read. I will definitely be back.

Responder

hey there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this site, since I experienced to reload the web site many times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this again soon..

Responder
Pingback: Google

I am curious to find out what blog system you’re working with? I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest site and I would like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any solutions?

Responder

In the grand design of things you actually receive an A with regard to hard work. Where you actually confused us was on the particulars. As as the maxim goes, details make or break the argument.. And that couldn’t be much more true here. Having said that, allow me tell you precisely what did do the job. The authoring is certainly rather powerful and that is most likely the reason why I am taking an effort in order to comment. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Next, even though I can notice a jumps in reasoning you come up with, I am not necessarily convinced of just how you appear to connect the points which inturn help to make the actual conclusion. For right now I will, no doubt subscribe to your point however hope in the near future you link your facts better.

Responder
Pingback: Google

Deja un comentario