Mostazal podría obtener su anhelado cuartel de la PDI muy pronto

El pasado martes el alcalde de Mostazal, Sergio Medel Acosta, se reunió con el Director Nacional de la Policía de Investigaciones de Chile, Héctor Espinosa, para reiterar e insistir en su inquietud y la de la comunidad de dotar con un cuartel de la PDI a Mostazal.
El alcalde, que fue acompañado por el diputado Javier Macaya, explicó que el Municipio y la comuna espera desde hace años la construcción de dicho recinto el que no ha tenido hasta la fecha la luz verde necesaria para su materialización frente a ello, el edil ha insistido en varias oportunidades que es una necesidad para brindar mayor seguridad a los vecinos y que servirá de apoyo a las comunas vecinas.
El director Héctor Espinosa, revisó en profundidad los detalles del mega proyecto y junto al alcalde instruyeron a los equipos técnicos del municipio y de la PDI, actualizar el diseño de arquitectura e ingeniería además de otros detalles que permitan materializar prontamente un cuartel en dicha comuna.
El diputado Javier Macaya, indicó que el encuentro con el Director Nacional fue muy bueno, y que en palabras de Espinoza, les aseguró que “este proyecto se va a reactivar, los recursos por parte del municipio están aprobados desde hace años, el terreno a disposición del cuartel ya está adquirido, por lo tanto, faltan sólo detalles para que la construcción de este cuartel comience a construirse y se convierta en una realidad”.
Medel agradeció la buena disposición del Director Nacional de Investigaciones y el apoyo del diputado Javier Macaya en esta visita, argumentando que “esta no solo es una buena noticia para la comuna sino también para la región, nuestra administración desde hace años que trabaja para contar un cuartel el que por fin ya está avanzando , trabajaremos en conjunto para ver los detalles con respecto a la nueva normativa, lo que permitirá continuar con el proceso lo más rápido posible y que por fin Mostazal cuente con su anhelado cuartel de la PDI, el que prestará ayuda y seguridad a varias comunas”.
