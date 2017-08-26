Mesa provincial para prevenir los incendios forestales se constituye en Cardenal Caro

Cardenal Caro, Comunas, Destacada agosto 26, 2017agosto 26, 2017 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
mesa conaf 2

En el salón de sesiones de la gobernación de la Provincia Cardenal Caro, se realizó el día jueves 24 de agosto, la reunión de constitución de la Mesa de Prevención Provincial contra los Incendios Forestales, a la cual asistieron autoridades y representantes de distintos servicios públicos.

La actividad, fue encabezada por la gobernadora, Teresa Núñez Cornejo, y tuvo como objetivo principal fortalecer el trabajo de participación y coordinación de las instituciones públicas y privadas frente a una eventual afectación por incendios forestales.

En tan sentido, se considera como máxima importancia fortalecer la gestión para la ejecución de acciones complementarias en el territorio para incentivar y motivar la prevención como una acción de corresponsabilidad desde las autoridades, instituciones y sociedad civil.

Teresa Núñez, destacó el compromiso que esta instancia ha asumido para enfrentar esta difícil tarea, donde la sociedad civil tendrá un rol muy importante. “Estamos muy comprometidos con esta responsabilidad como autoridades, y cada uno de los servicios públicos que conforman esta mesa, como Conaf, la Capitanía de Puerto, Carabineros, la PDI, los municipios a través de sus encargados comunales de emergencia, quienes realizaremos un trabajo de entrega de mucha información a los vecinos de las seis comunas de nuestra provincia, para prevenir y mitigar los daños que producen este tipo de siniestros, además realizaremos capacitaciones a bomberos en el combate de los incendios forestales, y a todos quienes intervienen de una u otra forma en las emergencias y donde la comunidad tiene por cierto un rol muy importante que cumplir, especialmente en el autocuidado”

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

67 comments

A fecha, al parecer existen solamente conversaciones, Cualquier acción representa una cantidad de recursos, para comprar los bienes necesarios y contratar los servicios que brillarón por su ausencia, durante los últimos incendios forestales. Lo único bueno, que viene esel cambio de Intendente regional y gobernadores provinciales, autoridades que tuvierón una actuación muy menor.

Responder

Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.

Responder

Can I just say what a reduction to find someone who truly is aware of what theyre speaking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know how to deliver a difficulty to gentle and make it important. Extra folks need to learn this and perceive this side of the story. I cant imagine youre no more widespread since you undoubtedly have the gift.

Responder

Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favourite reason appeared to be at the net the easiest factor to understand of. I say to you, I certainly get irked even as people consider worries that they just do not recognise about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as smartly as outlined out the entire thing with no need side-effects , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

Responder

Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My blog goes over a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!

Responder

I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i am happy to express that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I so much undoubtedly will make sure to don’t put out of your mind this site and provides it a glance regularly.

Responder

I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts in this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i’m satisfied to express that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most indubitably will make sure to do not overlook this site and provides it a glance on a continuing basis.

Responder

Greetings from California! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break. I love the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, fantastic site!

Responder

I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours these days, yet I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is beautiful price sufficient for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.

Responder

Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Safari. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Many thanks

Responder

This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen

Responder

This design is incredible! You definitely know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

Responder

I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing skills has encouraged me to get my own website now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a good example of it.

Responder

This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen

Responder

My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated!

Responder

I truly wanted to make a message so as to express gratitude to you for some of the marvelous advice you are giving out at this website. My time-consuming internet investigation has at the end of the day been paid with high-quality knowledge to exchange with my friends. I would repeat that most of us site visitors are undeniably endowed to be in a perfect network with very many wonderful professionals with great solutions. I feel truly happy to have come across your webpage and look forward to so many more brilliant minutes reading here. Thanks a lot again for a lot of things.

Responder

Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!

Responder

Hiya very cool website!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally?KI’m happy to seek out numerous helpful information here in the submit, we’d like work out extra strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

Responder

Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch! “One who’s our friend is fond of us one who’s fond of us isn’t necessarily our friend.” by Geoffrey F. Albert.

Responder

Greetings I am so excited I found your blog page, I really found you by accident, while I was researching on Digg for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the minute but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the superb work.

Responder

Deja un comentario