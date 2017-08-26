Mesa provincial para prevenir los incendios forestales se constituye en Cardenal Caro

En el salón de sesiones de la gobernación de la Provincia Cardenal Caro, se realizó el día jueves 24 de agosto, la reunión de constitución de la Mesa de Prevención Provincial contra los Incendios Forestales, a la cual asistieron autoridades y representantes de distintos servicios públicos.
La actividad, fue encabezada por la gobernadora, Teresa Núñez Cornejo, y tuvo como objetivo principal fortalecer el trabajo de participación y coordinación de las instituciones públicas y privadas frente a una eventual afectación por incendios forestales.
En tan sentido, se considera como máxima importancia fortalecer la gestión para la ejecución de acciones complementarias en el territorio para incentivar y motivar la prevención como una acción de corresponsabilidad desde las autoridades, instituciones y sociedad civil.
Teresa Núñez, destacó el compromiso que esta instancia ha asumido para enfrentar esta difícil tarea, donde la sociedad civil tendrá un rol muy importante. “Estamos muy comprometidos con esta responsabilidad como autoridades, y cada uno de los servicios públicos que conforman esta mesa, como Conaf, la Capitanía de Puerto, Carabineros, la PDI, los municipios a través de sus encargados comunales de emergencia, quienes realizaremos un trabajo de entrega de mucha información a los vecinos de las seis comunas de nuestra provincia, para prevenir y mitigar los daños que producen este tipo de siniestros, además realizaremos capacitaciones a bomberos en el combate de los incendios forestales, y a todos quienes intervienen de una u otra forma en las emergencias y donde la comunidad tiene por cierto un rol muy importante que cumplir, especialmente en el autocuidado”
A fecha, al parecer existen solamente conversaciones, Cualquier acción representa una cantidad de recursos, para comprar los bienes necesarios y contratar los servicios que brillarón por su ausencia, durante los últimos incendios forestales. Lo único bueno, que viene esel cambio de Intendente regional y gobernadores provinciales, autoridades que tuvierón una actuación muy menor.
