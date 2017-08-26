A plena luz del día y a mano armada sustraen vehículo en el barrio El Tenis de Rancagua

Destacada, Otros, Policial agosto 26, 2017 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
images

Fernando Ávila Figueroa

 
Cerca de las 12 horas de ayer viernes en la ciudad de Rancagua, más específicamente en la calle Maipú en el Barrio El Tenis, un hombre, intimidó con un cuchillo a una mujer, para luego proceder a sustraer el vehículo de la afectada y darse a la fuga del lugar, huyendo contra el sentido del tránsito por la calle Ibieta, a plena luz del día, pese a que a esa hora existía una gran afluencia de público que transitaba por la feria que se encuentra en calle Paula Jaraquemada. El vehículo sustraído es un Nissan Marcha color rojo, placa patente HC FC 82.
Según señalan desde Carabineros el hecho no dejó a civiles lesionados, y hasta la tarde de ayer viernes no había sido recuperado el vehículo. Cabe desatacar que el incidente se originó en las inmediaciones del inmueble de la afectada. Se realizan operativos para dar con el responsable del robo y así ubicar el paradero del vehículo.
Recordemos que desde la junta de vecinos del sector en reiteradas ocasiones han reclamado por el aumento de los robos en el sector, donde incluso en la noche del miércoles se había efectuado una reunión entre los vecinos, la municipalidad y las policías para discutir esta problemática. Sobre este último hecho de violencia, desde la citada organización vecinal atribuyen este asalto al gran número de centros de cumplimiento de pena de infractores condenados que el Conace y el Sename han puesto en el barrio.

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

34 comments

Exacto Anónimo. Y tampoco existe hoy. El Barrio El Tenis está más arriba: Las Dalias, Diego de Almagro, Paula Jaraquemada y Las Lilas. El sector donde ocurrió la situación, corresponde a la Población Braden Corvi, de acuerdo al Plano Oficial que se encuentra en la oficina de Secplac, tercer piso de la Municipalidad. En los Planos con número, es el sector Nº 152.

Responder

I simply could not go away your website before suggesting that I extremely loved the usual info an individual provide for your guests? Is going to be back steadily to check out new posts

Responder

Deja un comentario