Tinguiririca San Fernando apuesta por un venezolano en la banca

Basquetbol, Deportes agosto 28, 2017 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
ivan garcia tinguiririca

El coach Iván García, ex Toros de Aragua, fue ratificado por la directiva de los Energéticos. Dirigirá al equipo en la Liga Nacional.

Ricardo Obando

En San Fernando, la dirigencia de Tinguiririca estaba gestionando la opción de allegar a un nuevo director técnico para afrontar la Liga Nacional de Básquetbol 2017-2018. En ese sentido, en ediciones pasadas, el presidente de la institución, Marcelo Pérez, analizaba la posibilidad de continuar con Alejandro Iturra, volver a contar con Cipriano Núñez o apostar por un extranjero. Y, finalmente, esto último fue lo que primó.

El fin de semana, desde el quinteto sanfernandino indicaron que el escogido es un técnico venezolano, y que cuenta con una dilatada trayectoria en la liga de ese país. Se trata de Iván García, quién hasta hace algunos meses estuvo a cargo del plantel de los Toros de Aragua, y que en los próximos días emprenderá rumbo a Chile para comenzar a planificar la participación de TSF en la Liga.

Además del conjunto “astano”, García también estuvo en los cuerpos técnicos de Trotamundos, Gaiteros y Panteras, también de la LPB de Venezuela.

TODO MUY RÁPIDO

En conversación con El Rancagüino, el nuevo DT de TSF, Iván García, aseguró desde su país que las negociaciones se dieron muy rápido, “conversé con Marcelo (Pérez) porque había mucho interés de parte mía de estar en una liga como la de ustedes. La vengo siguiendo hace algunos años gracias a jugadores de acá (Venezuela) que hacen vida en el baloncesto chileno como Francisco Zenteno y Juan Fontena, con quién tuve mucho que ver en su etapa de formación”.

Junto con ello, destacó que “me ha llamado la atención el formato que tiene la liga, las opciones de ascenso y descenso que, a pesar de que vengo de una liga que económicamente y en cuanto a nivel es mucho más fuerte que la de ustedes, entiendo que el trabajo que se está haciendo en Chile es muy mejor que el que se está haciendo acá”.

Ahora bien, respecto a referencias de Tinguiririca, ex jugadores con paso por San Fernando dialogaron con él, como Tulio Cobos y José Cruz.

“La referencia me la dio sobre todo Tulio (Cobos) en cuanto a lo que es la ciudad, el club. Con José Bravo tuve conversaciones de lo que es la Liga y no voy tan despistado”, aseguró.

Finalmente, y respecto a la futura confección del plantel, puntualizó que “se están manejando nombres, se están haciendo conexión con algunos elementos, lo mismo con venezolanos que han jugado allá respecto a comentarios de jugadores nativos”.

García, dijo también que dentro de los próximos diez días estará ya en el país para sumarse a Tinguiririca San Fernando.

Sharing

Tags

, ,

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

38 comments

Deja un comentario