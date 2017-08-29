CGE designa a Matías Hepp como Gerente de Regiones Centro y crea figura de Gerente de Instituciones y Comunidades

Según explicó el gerente general de CGE Eduardo Apablaza, la empresa está realizando una serie de cambios con el fin de fortalecer la labor que desarrollan a lo largo de las zonas donde atiende a 2,7 millones de clientes”, asegura que la nueva estructura gerencial apunta a tener “un foco especial en la cercanía con la comunidad”.
En el caso de nuestra región, como gerente de Regiones Centro fue designado Matías Hepp, ejecutivo de larga trayectoria en CGE, quien encabezará las operaciones de las regiones de Valparaíso, Metropolitana y O’Higgins. Además, tendrá bajo su gestión la visión global del negocio en todas las actividades en su ámbito geográfico que abarca la atención de más de 1 millón de clientes.
Frente a esta nueva responsabilidad, Hepp mencionó que “es una tremenda oportunidad y un gran desafío, ya que la electricidad está cada vez más presente en nuestras vidas y, por lo tanto, nuestros clientes esperan mucho de nosotros. Estoy convencido que CGE cuenta con los recursos y personal idóneo para responder de manera adecuada a este desafío”.
Junto a este cambio se creó la figura del gerente de Instituciones y Comunidades, con el objetivo de mantener y profundizar el vínculo con las principales autoridades y organizaciones civiles de las regiones respectivas. En la zona centro fue designado para este rol Juan Carlos Oliver, quien hasta la fecha se desempeñaba como gerente Comercial de la Región Metropolitana de CGE Distribución.
90 comments
great points altogether, you just received a new reader. What could you recommend about your submit that you just made a few days in the past? Any sure?
JPgQwf http://www.FyLitCl7Pf7ojQdDUOLQOuaxTXbj5iNG.com
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
I like this site so much, saved to bookmarks.
I?¦m no longer sure where you are getting your information, however good topic. I must spend a while learning much more or working out more. Thanks for magnificent information I was in search of this info for my mission.
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
I am really inspired along with your writing abilities as neatly as with the structure to your weblog. Is that this a paid subject or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice high quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one today..
F*ckin’ tremendous issues here. I’m very happy to peer your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a mail?
so much great information on here, : D.
Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any tips and hints for rookie blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
I’ve recently started a site, the information you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work. “Show me the man who keeps his house in hand, He’s fit for public authority.” by Sophocles.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include approximately all vital infos. I would like to see more posts like this.
Undeniably consider that which you said. Your favourite justification seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to understand of. I say to you, I certainly get irked even as people consider concerns that they plainly do not recognise about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , other people can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thank you
I think you have remarked some very interesting points, regards for the post.
I regard something really interesting about your web site so I saved to favorites.
Very interesting topic, thanks for putting up. “To have a right to do a thing is not at all the same as to be right in doing it.” by G. K. Chesterton.
I got what you mean , thankyou for posting.Woh I am happy to find this website through google.
Hey! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to take a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Fantastic blog and fantastic style and design.
Howdy! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 3gs! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the excellent work!
superb post.Never knew this, thanks for letting me know.
Thank you for any other excellent article. The place else may anybody get that type of info in such an ideal means of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the search for such info.
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable information to paintings on. You’ve performed an impressive job and our entire neighborhood can be grateful to you.
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
I like this website very much, Its a really nice berth to read and obtain info .
whoah this blog is fantastic i like studying your posts. Keep up the good paintings! You know, lots of persons are looking round for this info, you can aid them greatly.
It?¦s actually a great and useful piece of information. I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Loving the information on this website , you have done great job on the posts.
Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)
I¦ll immediately snatch your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i am happy to convey that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to do not forget this web site and give it a look on a constant basis.
An interesting dialogue is price comment. I believe that you must write extra on this subject, it might not be a taboo subject however usually people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
magnificent post, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector don’t notice this. You should continue your writing. I’m confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
I¦ve learn some just right stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you place to make any such excellent informative web site.
It’s onerous to find knowledgeable folks on this topic, however you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
The very crux of your writing whilst sounding reasonable originally, did not sit very well with me after some time. Someplace throughout the paragraphs you were able to make me a believer unfortunately only for a very short while. I however have got a problem with your jumps in assumptions and you might do well to help fill in all those gaps. In the event that you actually can accomplish that, I will surely end up being amazed.
I’ve learn some just right stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you set to make this kind of magnificent informative website.
Lovely just what I was looking for.Thanks to the author for taking his clock time on this one.
Great – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task.
Hello.This post was really fascinating, especially since I was searching for thoughts on this topic last week.
My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be really appreciated!
Once I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new feedback are added- checkbox and now every time a remark is added I get four emails with the identical comment. Is there any manner you possibly can take away me from that service? Thanks!
Very interesting topic, thanks for putting up.
I simply could not go away your website before suggesting that I extremely loved the standard info an individual provide in your guests? Is going to be back steadily to check out new posts.
Just wanna comment that you have a very decent internet site, I love the layout it really stands out.
I have been checking out many of your stories and i can claim pretty nice stuff. I will definitely bookmark your blog.
Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any tips and hints for first-time blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
What i do not realize is if truth be told how you are now not really a lot more well-appreciated than you might be right now. You’re so intelligent. You realize thus significantly with regards to this matter, made me for my part believe it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women are not involved unless it is something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. Always maintain it up!
Some really excellent content on this site, regards for contribution.
I have recently started a web site, the information you provide on this website has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I just couldn’t depart your web site before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard info a person provide for your visitors? Is going to be back often to check up on new posts
Keep up the good piece of work, I read few posts on this site and I think that your weblog is really interesting and has got circles of fantastic info .
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
I’ve read some good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to make such a great informative website.
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this site. I’m hoping the same high-grade web site post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own website now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a great example of it.
I do not even know the way I finished up right here, but I assumed this submit used to be good. I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a well-known blogger when you are not already 😉 Cheers!
I like looking through and I conceive this website got some genuinely utilitarian stuff on it! .
Keep working ,fantastic job!
gkL8rm own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
I genuinely enjoy looking through on this web site, it holds wonderful blog posts.
Very well written story. It will be supportive to everyone who usess it, as well as myself. Keep up the good work – for sure i will check out more posts.
Very interesting topic, thankyou for posting.
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, as well as the content!
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
You completed several nice points there. I did a search on the subject and found mainly persons will go along with with your blog.
Hey There. I found your blog the use of msn. That is an extremely well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your helpful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely great. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart. I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a wonderful web site.