CGE designa a Matías Hepp como Gerente de Regiones Centro y crea figura de Gerente de Instituciones y Comunidades

Matías Hepp Valenzuela, asume como ejecutivo a cargo de las regiones de Valparaíso, Metropolitana y O’Higgins.

Según explicó el gerente general de CGE Eduardo Apablaza, la empresa está realizando una serie de cambios con el fin de fortalecer la labor que desarrollan a lo largo de las zonas donde atiende a 2,7 millones de clientes”, asegura que la nueva estructura gerencial apunta a tener “un foco especial en la cercanía con la comunidad”.

En el caso de nuestra región, como gerente de Regiones Centro fue designado Matías Hepp, ejecutivo de larga trayectoria en CGE, quien encabezará las operaciones de las regiones de Valparaíso, Metropolitana y O’Higgins. Además, tendrá bajo su gestión la visión global del negocio en todas las actividades en su ámbito geográfico que abarca la atención de más de 1 millón de clientes.
Frente a esta nueva responsabilidad, Hepp mencionó que “es una tremenda oportunidad y un gran desafío, ya que la electricidad está cada vez más presente en nuestras vidas y, por lo tanto, nuestros clientes esperan mucho de nosotros. Estoy convencido que CGE cuenta con los recursos y personal idóneo para responder de manera adecuada a este desafío”.
Junto a este cambio se creó la figura del gerente de Instituciones y Comunidades, con el objetivo de mantener y profundizar el vínculo con las principales autoridades y organizaciones civiles de las regiones respectivas. En la zona centro fue designado para este rol Juan Carlos Oliver, quien hasta la fecha se desempeñaba como gerente Comercial de la Región Metropolitana de CGE Distribución.

