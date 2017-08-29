Espectáculo Lorca Es Flamenco se presentará en Colegio Coya

Este viernes 1 de septiembre, a las 20:30 horas, actuará en el establecimiento el bailaor chileno radicado en Madrid, Pedro Fernández, quien dará un show junto a su Compañía de Flamenco Embrujo.

Fernández, quien ha recibido reconocimientos como premios Apes y Altazor, presentará su connotado espectáculo Lorca es Flamenco, basado en las obras del gran poeta granadino, Federico García Lorca.

El show, con el flamenco como hilo conductor, invita a sumergirse en el imaginario de Lorca, quien es representado en las mujeres de sus obras: Mariana Pineda, Yerma y Bernarda Alba. Así, la puesta en escena se transporta hacia Andalucía, donde figuras como la maja y el torero hacen vibrar al público con la esencia española para, finalmente, trasladar al espectador hacia el Café de Chinitas de Málaga, lugar donde el poeta se inspiraba para crear su obra.

Este espectáculo es un destacado aporte que refuerza la trayectoria cultural que el Colegio Coya ha consolidado en distintas áreas a través de los años, con actividades como las Jornadas de Historia y el Festival Teatro Coya.

Coordenadas:

  • Fecha: Viernes 1 de septiembre de 2017

  • Hora: 20.30 hrs.

  • Lugar: Aula Magna Colegio Coya, Camino Santa Emilia #113, kilómetro 5, Carretera El Cobre, Machalí

  • Adhesión: $8.000

  • Venta de entradas: Con Alexis Silva en Recepción, y contactándose a los siguientes teléfonos: 72 – 2740912/13/14/15, anexo 210 (Recepción)

