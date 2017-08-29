Ingresaron a farmacia y roban perfumes, medicamentos, y dinero en efectivo

Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Tras un comunicado radial, Carabineros de la Subcomisaría Diego Portales llegó a la farmacia de nombre” Netfarma” ubicada en Avenida El Sol Nº 1834 de la comuna de Rancagua, donde se había informado de un robo. En el lugar se entrevistan con el encargado, quien señaló que ingresaron al local cuatro sujetos, los cuales lo intimidaron en forma verbal, sustrayendo diferentes perfumes, medicamentos y la suma de 200 mil pesos.
Con estos antecedentes se realizó un recorrido por los alrededores, dando con el paradero de uno de los autores identificado como M.G.G.R, de 29 años, siendo trasladado a la unidad, policial, donde fue reconocido por la víctima. Al realizar el registro de su mochila se le encontró la suma de $ 21.800, por lo que el Fiscal instruyó que el detenido pasara a control de detención, y el dinero devuelto al denunciante.
16 comments
