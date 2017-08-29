Unas mil personas esperan por cirugía en el Hospital Regional

– La lista de espera en consultas nuevas de especialidades alcanza a mil pacientes en oftalmología y otros mil en otorrinolaringología, según informó el director de ese centro asistencial, Sergio Zamorano.
Flor Vásquez
El director (S) del Hospital Regional, Sergio Zamorano, señaló que existe retraso en la atención y tratamiento de algunas enfermedades que están cubiertas por el GES; aunque aseguró que en ese ámbito se ha realizado más de lo programado. Asimismo, reconoció que el mayor problema está en las listas de espera de las patologías no GES; indicando que a pesar de que en los últimos siete meses se ha logrado reducirlas, hay unos mil pacientes que esperan cirugías. Y en consultas nuevas de especialidades, aproximadamente mil personas esperan hora para un oftalmólogo y otras mil para un especialista en oído.
Zamorano asumió en diciembre del año pasado como director suplente del Hospital Regional, tras un serio conflicto entre los médicos del centro asistencial y el director del Servicio de Salud, Fernando Troncoso, quien debió renunciar al cargo. En su reemplazo asumió como subrogante Gonzalo Urbina; y en el hospital Sergio Zamorano.
Se inició así una nueva etapa que no ha estado exenta de nuevos conflictos y dificultades. Urbina tuvo un problema de salud y debió ser subrogado por Claudio Castillo; en tanto que los médicos del Hospital Regional han tenido diferencia de opiniones y conflictos por diversos temas con el director Sergio Zamorano. El último problema fue por cambios en la modalidad de cobertura de ausencias (reemplazos), que finalmente debió dejarse sin efecto, ante el reclamo de los médicos.
A ese y otros temas se refirió el doctor Zamorano.
El directivo destacó que al realizar un análisis de los logros de los meses de enero a junio se puede constatar que el Hospital Regional, “comparativamente en relación al año 2016, salió del estancamiento en que estuvo. Y ha cumplido el 100 por ciento de las obligaciones que tenía programadas en GES y No GES”.
Explicó que “con el traslado del hospital y los conflictos que hubo, no se había logrado cumplir plenamente lo programado. Ahora hemos cumplido. La programación la realizan el Servicio y el Ministerio de Salud”.
Agregó que “eso no significa que en algunos puntos, en algunas prestaciones GES, y fundamentalmente en las listas de espera, hayamos sido capaces de solucionar el 100 por ciento del problema. Estamos resolviendo en lo que a GES se refiere alrededor del 110 por ciento de lo que nos programaron, es decir, estamos haciendo más. Hemos tratado de reducir los incumplimientos a casi cero y tenemos ahí un número pequeño de prestaciones que están retrasadas, pero que se van a resolver en el curso de este mes o el próximo”.
– ¿Qué dice de la denuncia que hicieron parlamentarios respecto de que varias personas en listas de espera fallecieron sin recibir atención a su patología?
– Las enfermedades que están cubiertas por el GES no tienen listas de espera. Si ocurre un retraso en esa prestación hay mecanismos para resolverla rápidamente. El Fonasa nos llama y nos indica que tenemos garantías retrasadas. Y nosotros hacemos una gestión para resolverlas. Si no somos capaces de resolverlas le informamos a Fonasa y se manda a los pacientes a otros hospitales públicos o a centros privados.
– ¿Hubo errores en el registro de las patologías GES?
– Toda acción humana puede tener errores. Nosotros hacemos alrededor de 160 mil a 240 mil prestaciones GES por año. Eso lo monitorea el Fonasa y se comunica a diario con nuestra oficina GES; si hay problemas saltan las alarmas y se busca corregirlos.
Tenemos un orden de gravedad. Por ejemplo, ante una sospecha de cáncer hay que atender lo más rápido posible al paciente. Pero el GES no cubre todo y en esas enfermedades sí que hay lista de espera. Se debe priorizar y ver a quiénes atender primero; eso lo ve un comité, hay un instructivo ministerial de priorización de listas de espera, según antigüedad, gravedad del diagnóstico, edad del paciente.
Hemos ido reduciendo las listas de espera en estos últimos siete meses, nos reunimos con jefes de servicio, les planteamos el tema y los equipos médicos y quirúrgicos se han puesto a reducir las listas de espera. Sin embargo, hay una realidad nacional: en los últimos 24 meses sostenidamente van ingresando más personas que las que salen. Por eso hay que programar, darle pertinencia a la urgencia.
SUMARIOS POR LISTA DE ESPERA
– ¿Es efectivo que se hizo un sumario por problemas detectados en el registro de las listas de espera?
– Cuando asumimos la dirección del hospital se realizó una revisión de las listas de espera; efectivamente encontramos algunas alteraciones en los registros y en la manera en que se cuantificaban estos números, lo que determinó un sumario. Ese sumario está en este momento en la Contraloría, en la fase ya final de su resolución. Tengo entendido que los parlamentarios accedieron, en su rol de fiscalizadores, a esta información y la llevaron a la fiscalía. Dentro de ese análisis lo que es verdadero es que de ese grupo de personas, desde que se hizo la interconsulta hasta que ahora las fuimos a llamar encontramos que algunas han fallecido. Lo que hay que ver ahora es si murieron a causa de la patología por la que esperaban. Eso será objeto de la investigación que está llevando a cabo tribunales. Mientras no se resuelva es difícil concluir.
– ¿Cómo vieron que había deficiencias en el registro?
– Auditando los procesos. Nosotros hicimos una auditoría, la Contraloría también lo hizo, manifestó que había algunas inconsistencias en algunos datos y que teníamos que revisarlos. Los revisamos y como verificamos las inconsistencias se ordenaron, tanto en el Servicio de Salud como en el Hospital, los procesos sumariales
– ¿En este momento en el GES no hay listas de espera?
– Legalmente nunca hay listas de espera. Hay sí unas 50 a 80 personas que tienen garantías retrasadas. Estamos un poco atrasados, por ejemplo, en la entrega de lentes, pero cuando lleguen se entregan todos juntos.
Tenemos garantías retrasadas en algunas cirugías y tuvimos que pedirle al Fonasa que las mandara a hacer a otra parte. Este hospital tiene solo un cirujano vascular y no alcanza a operar todas las fistulas (para diálisis) que se requiere; eso hasta que lleguen más cirujanos vasculares.
– ¿Y cómo está la lista de espera de las enfermedades No Ges?
– La lista de espera de este hospital en cirugías pendientes son alrededor de mil. Con antigüedades diversas, pacientes del año 2013, del 2014, pero el 90 por ciento son del 2015 a la fecha; estamos casi por terminar la gente del 2014. Son por ejemplo cirugías de bocio, várices.
El grueso corresponde a la consulta nueva de especialidades, las dos más grandes que tenemos en este minuto son para oftalmólogos y otorrino, mil personas en cada una.
Si ponemos a los oftalmólogos a hacer solo diagnóstico no van a operar las cataratas; si se dedican solo a operar no hacen diagnósticos. Entonces, el desafío es con los médicos que tenemos distribuir equitativamente en diagnóstico y en tratamiento.
En otorrino este año llegaron dos a tres especialistas y hemos podido disminuir la lista de espera en forma importante.
– ¿Por qué no se ocupa más el laboratorio de hemodinamia?
– El laboratorio de hemodinamia (permite diagnosticar y tratar enfermedades del corazón y de los vasos sanguíneos) se distribuye en cardiología, neurocirugía y en vascular periférico. Tenemos dos hemodinamistas cardiólogos y estamos buscando uno más. Es cierto, el equipo todavía tiene capacidad de crecer, podríamos hacer más, y después del horario funcionario podríamos atender a pacientes privados, pero eso va de la mano con el desarrollo del pensionado, que partiría de aquí a 30 a 60 días.
– ¿Con qué personal?
– Un equipo compuesto por un jefe, enfermera, matrona; para el resto vamos a hacer compra de servicios por llamada.
– ¿Es verdad que se había terminado la compra de servicios?
– No es verdad. Fue una instrucción mal interpretada. Fuera de las compras de servicios programadas, en este minuto estamos conteniendo nuevas compras de servicios. Estamos a punto de disminuir un número de compras de servicios, pero no bajo el objetivo de la deuda, sino que este hospital tiene un presupuesto asignado para eso, tenemos que asegurarles a todos nuestros funcionarios que hoy trabajan por compras de servicios que les vamos a pagar sus sueldos.
Detrás de al compra de servicios no hay un fondo ilimitado; hay que administrar. La plata con que se paga la compra de servicios es la misma con la que se pagan los remedios; si se gasta mucho en compra de servicios, va a faltar plata para remedios.
No hemos prohibido la compra de servicios. En Urgencia y en las unidades de paciente crítico está asegurado el reemplazo.
– ¿Hubo un conflicto con los médicos por el pago de los turnos de reemplazo?
– Ese conflicto no existió, fue una mala interpretación de un instructivo y no ha ocurrido nada; no ha habido cambios. Me enteré por una comunicación del jefe de urgencia, les clarifiqué el tema.
Cuando asumí esta dirección y siguiendo un instructivo ministerial lo que teníamos que hacer era asegurar que se cumpliera el horario institucional. El año anterior no estábamos el cien por ciento; mientras no hubo la certeza de que cada uno estaba haciendo el 100 por ciento de lo que tenía que hacer se retuvieron esas compras extras de servicios en las tardes para solucionar listas de espera, patologías auge atrasadas. Había que echar a andar más pabellones, ordenar y regularizar la programación de lo que hacía cada uno.
– ¿Hubo médicos que ganaron mucha dinero con esas compras de servicios?
– No son muchos, pero hay un grupo de personas que tiene un importante ingreso remuneracional extra.
– ¿Qué responde a los cuestionamientos de algunos médicos por el horario que cumple como director? Dicen que son 22 horas, lo que es insuficiente.
– Nunca he estado 22 horas; es más. Lunes y jueves desde las 7:30 hasta las 17 a 19 horas; martes de 7:30 a 14 o 15 horas; miércoles y viernes de 7:30 hasta las 15 horas. Un sábado o un domingo desde las 9 a 14 horas.
– ¿Cuándo usted no está, quién toma las decisiones?
– La subdirectora médica.
Este hospital no tiene ningún directivo titular; el director, subdirector médico, administrativo, de recursos humanos, son personas a las que se les ha encomendado funciones. Hemos demostrado que pese a todo logramos sacar adelante el hospital, lo hemos echado a andar, estamos sobre produciendo mucho más que el año pasado.
– ¿Qué pasó con el concurso para el cargo de director titular del hospital?
– El concurso por Alta Dirección Pública fue declarado desierto porque no fue posible configurar terna. De cinco candidatos, hubo solo dos elegibles.
– ¿Cómo fue la evaluación que hizo la jefa de Gestión de Redes Asistenciales del Ministerio, quien vino al hospital?
– Cuando asumimos había serios problemas; hay varios que se han solucionado y hay algunos en que estamos trabajando. Entre ellos está la resolución de lista de espera quirúrgica y de la consulta nueva de especialidades. Vino el Ministerio y nos pidió que hiciéramos la reprogramación de las horas de los médicos para aumentar las cirugías y las consultas nuevas de especialidades. Quedaron de enviar un diagnóstico que no ha llegado, pero nosotros, por sobre el diagnóstico ya tenemos el plan de mejora. La opinión de ese grupo, que es una fracción del ministerio, no inhibe todos los otros logros. Fundamentalmente dice que tenemos que aumentar la programación de las horas médicas para que los médicos que están contratados utilicen la mayor cantidad de horas en acciones asistenciales; eso va a significar presionar un poco más a los colegas a distribuir sus horas de manera que resuelvan mejor la lista de espera de cirugías o la consulta de especialidades.
– ¿Y cuál es su evaluación de su gestión y del equipo directivo que lo acompaña?
– Tenemos un equipo que pese a todas las dificultades, a los conflictos que significó el traslado del hospital, hemos sido capaces de echarlo a andar, de aumentar las cirugías y las atenciones, mejorar y reducir los tiempos de espera. Estamos empeñados en seguir trabajando con la frente en alto porque somos honrados, ninguno de nosotros participa en ningún tipo de negocio adicional con este hospital, no participamos en compras de servicio. Hemos conseguido cargos, están por llegar 380 cargos, de tal manera que habrá más funcionarios con estabilidad laboral. De 1.700 personas que tenían un contrato inestable van a quedar solo 400. Se ha contenido la deuda, se ha podido pagar a los proveedores, se aseguró el tema de los medicamentos e insumos. Hemos hecho una gestión efectiva, pero como todo acto humano, por supuesto es mejorable, perfectible; estamos en un proceso de mejora continua, tenemos todos los días un desafío nuevo, y en el momento en que haya que irse nos iremos.
48 comments
mis saludos y mis agradecimiento al doctor sergio zamorano un muy buen medico cariños de Noruega
PqYjnl You made some first rate factors there. I seemed on the web for the problem and located most people will associate with along with your website.
This very blog is without a doubt entertaining and amusing. I have chosen many useful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back again soon. Thanks!
I was recommended this web position by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as rejection one to boot get such detailed concerning my problem. You are amazing! Thanks!
That is a great tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate info Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!
Shop The Gateway Dining, Entertainment and Shopping Salt Lake City, Utah The Gateway Introduces MeLikey
Nice post. Thanks for sharing this exciting post with us. I enjoy at the time of reading this article. You have done a great job by sharing this post with us. Keep it up.
Very nice post and right to the point. I don at know if this is really the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thanks
Many thanks for sharing this good post. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
Very good write-up. I definitely appreciate this website. Continue the good work!
We stumbled over here from a different site and thought I should check things out. I such as what My partner and i see so i am just following anyone. Look forwards to looking at your site repeatedly.
I think this is a real great blog article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
It as difficult to find knowledgeable people in this particular subject, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the topic and found most people will agree with your website.
hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here.
I did however expertise several technical issues using
this site, as I experienced to reload the website
lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is
OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more
of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again very soon.
PrEP Well being Program supplied by appointment.
magnificent issues altogether, you just won a new reader.
What may you recommend in regards to your post that you made some days ago?
Any certain?
Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to give it
a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting
this to my followers! Wonderful blog and great design.
Very good blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for
a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..
Any tips? Appreciate it!
Hello, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Safari, it looks fine
but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, superb blog!
Hello there, You have done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
Very good post! We are linking to this great post on our website. Keep up the good writing.
Looking around While I was browsing today I noticed a excellent article about
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today,
yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me.
Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content
as you did, the internet will be much more
useful than ever before.|
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Perfectly written!|
I’ll right away grab your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please let me understand in order that I could subscribe.
Thanks.|
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time
to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few
interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read more things about it!|
It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the future and it is time
to be happy. I’ve learn this put up and if I may just I want to recommend you some attention-grabbing things or advice.
Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I want to learn even more things approximately it!|
I’ve been surfing on-line more than three hours as of late, but I never discovered any interesting article
like yours. It’s pretty price enough for me.
In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web might be much more helpful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its nice conversation concerning this paragraph here at this
weblog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.|
I am sure this article has touched all the internet viewers, its really
really good paragraph on building up new web site.|
Wow, this paragraph is good, my sister is analyzing such things, so I am going to tell her.|
Saved as a favorite, I love your website!|
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you
penning this article and the rest of the site is extremely good.|
Hi, I do think this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to return once again since I
book marked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and
continue to guide others.|
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard
to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal.
I must say you’ve done a superb job with this. Also, the blog loads super quick for me on Safari.
Outstanding Blog!|
These are in fact fantastic ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some good points here. Any way keep
up wrinting.|
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and exposure!
Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve included you guys to my personal blogroll.|
Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to check it out.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my
followers! Fantastic blog and amazing style and design.|
Everyone loves what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work
and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.|
Hey there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a
hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking
for something unique. P.S Apologies for being off-topic
but I had to ask!|
Howdy would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working
with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot
quicker then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Thank you, I appreciate it!|
I like it whenever people get together and share thoughts.
Great website, keep it up!|
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from
you! By the way, how could we communicate?|
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d
post to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Kudos|
This is a topic that is near to my heart… Take care! Where are your contact details though?|
It’s very straightforward to find out any matter on web as compared to books, as I found this paragraph at this
website.|
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems
locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail.
I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might
be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.|
Greetings! I’ve been following your website for a long
time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out
from Porter Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the
excellent job!|
Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to
check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look
when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, excellent site!|
Its like you learn my mind! You appear to grasp a lot about this, like
you wrote the ebook in it or something. I think that you just can do with some % to pressure the message home a bit, but instead
of that, that is great blog. An excellent read.
I’ll certainly be back.|
I visited many websites except the audio quality for audio songs existing at this
site is really superb.|
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was
just wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks?
If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything
you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular post!
It is the little changes which will make the biggest
changes. Many thanks for sharing!|
I really love your website.. Excellent colors & theme.
Did you create this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to create my own blog and want to find out where
you got this from or what the theme is called.
Appreciate it!|
Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept preaching about this. I will
send this article to him. Pretty sure he’s going to have a great read.
Thanks for sharing!|
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of
colors!|
There is certainly a lot to find out about this topic.
I like all the points you made.|
You’ve made some decent points there. I checked on the internet to
find out more about the issue and found most
people will go along with your views on this
site.|
What’s up, I log on to your blogs regularly.
Your writing style is awesome, keep up the good work!|
I just could not go away your website before suggesting that I actually loved the usual information an individual provide to your visitors?
Is going to be back often to check out new posts|
I needed to thank you for this good read!! I definitely
loved every bit of it. I’ve got you bookmarked to check
out new stuff you post…|
Hi, just wanted to tell you, I loved this blog post.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!|
Hello, I enjoy reading through your post. I like to write a little comment to support you.|
I always spent my half an hour to read this website’s articles or reviews daily along with a cup
of coffee.|
I every time emailed this web site post page to all my
associates, because if like to read it then my contacts will too.|
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less.
I’ve been using WordPress on several websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!|
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after
going through some of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Regardless, I’m certainly pleased I discovered it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!|
Terrific work! That is the kind of information that are meant to be shared around
the web. Disgrace on the search engines for no longer positioning this submit
upper! Come on over and seek advice from my site .
Thanks =)|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I
find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and
help others like you helped me.|
Hello there, I think your blog may be having browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in I.E., it has some overlapping
issues. I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
Aside from that, excellent website!|
A person essentially lend a hand to make significantly articles I would state.
That is the very first time I frequented your website page and thus far?
I surprised with the analysis you made to create this actual publish incredible.
Fantastic process!|
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this
board and I find It truly helpful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to provide something again and help others such as you helped me.|
Hi! I just would like to offer you a big thumbs up for your great information you have got here on this post.
I am returning to your blog for more soon.|
I all the time used to study piece of writing in news papers but now as I am a user of
internet thus from now I am using net for content, thanks
to web.|
Your mode of telling the whole thing in this article is in fact fastidious, all be able to easily understand it, Thanks
a lot.|
Hi there, I discovered your website by means of Google while searching
for a similar subject, your site got here up, it appears to be like good.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply was aware of your blog through Google, and located that it’s truly informative.
I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I will be grateful if you happen to proceed this in future.
Many people will be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!|
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be utilizing?
I’m experiencing some small security problems with my latest site and I’d like to
find something more secure. Do you have any recommendations?|
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the
layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did
you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the
excellent quality writing, it is rare to see
a great blog like this one these days.|
I am extremely inspired together with your writing abilities as well as with the layout
on your blog. Is that this a paid topic or did you customize it your
self? Anyway keep up the excellent high quality writing, it’s rare to peer a great weblog like this one today..|
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your site
in internet explorer, might test this? IE nonetheless is the market leader and a big part of other
folks will leave out your great writing because of this problem.|
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for my
mission.|
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to “return the favor”.I’m
trying to find things to improve my web site!I suppose
its ok to use {some of|a few
\
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog
loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you actually recognise what you’re speaking approximately!
Bookmarked. Please also talk over with my web site =).
We could have a link alternate agreement between us
of course like your web-site but you need to test the spelling on several of your
posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the
truth on the other hand I’ll certainly come back again.
I’m rеally enjoying the design and layout of your websitｅ.
It’s a ѵery easy on thе eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to сome heгe and visit more often. Did you hire оut
a designer to creɑte your theme? Outstanding work!
Thanks so much for the blog post.Much thanks again.
I enjoy reading through an article that can make men and women think.
Also, many thanks for permitting me to comment!
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly believe
that this website needs far more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read
through more, thanks for the information!
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Much thanks again. Great.
Get examined immediately to the lab of your alternative.
Hi there to every body, it’s my first visit of this website; this web site includes remarkable and in fact fine information designed for visitors.
Thanks for any other fantastic post. The place else
may anybody get that type of information in such an ideal method of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such info.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
Ahaa, its good conversation regarding this paragraph at this place at this weblog, I have read all that, so at this
time me also commenting at this place.
Thank you ever so for you post.Really thank you! Awesome.
We are a gaggle of volunteers and opening a new scheme
in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to work
on. You have done an impressive process and our whole group will be grateful to you.
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to
do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think
I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such great info being shared freely out there.
we like to honor several other net internet sites around the web, even though they aren
Hello there I am so grateful I found your web site, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Digg for something else,
Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a
tremendous post and a all round thrilling blog (I also
love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it
all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the excellent b.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually realize what you’re speaking approximately!
Bookmarked. Kindly additionally consult with my web site =).
We could have a link alternate agreement between us
What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious knowledge on the topic of unpredicted
emotions.
Some genuinely prime articles on this web site , saved to favorites.
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted
keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you
know of any please share. Appreciate it!
auto owners insurance
car insurance quotes
cheapest car insurance
car insurance quotes
我が国では、人口減少が深刻だと言われています。でも全体の人口の減少していくことよりも15-64歳の人口帯の減少が顕著なのです。なので、簡単に言えば働き手不足という事なんです。つまり今後の求人ではバイトの時給などはどんどん上がっていくのです。