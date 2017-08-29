Unas mil personas esperan por cirugía en el Hospital Regional

– La lista de espera en consultas nuevas de especialidades alcanza a mil pacientes en oftalmología y otros mil en otorrinolaringología, según informó el director de ese centro asistencial, Sergio Zamorano.

Flor Vásquez

El director (S) del Hospital Regional, Sergio Zamorano, señaló que existe retraso en la atención y tratamiento de algunas enfermedades que están cubiertas por el GES; aunque aseguró que en ese ámbito se ha realizado más de lo programado. Asimismo, reconoció que el mayor problema está en las listas de espera de las patologías no GES; indicando que a pesar de que en los últimos siete meses se ha logrado reducirlas, hay unos mil pacientes que esperan cirugías. Y en consultas nuevas de especialidades, aproximadamente mil personas esperan hora para un oftalmólogo y otras mil para un especialista en oído.

Zamorano asumió en diciembre del año pasado como director suplente del Hospital Regional, tras un serio conflicto entre los médicos del centro asistencial y el director del Servicio de Salud, Fernando Troncoso, quien debió renunciar al cargo. En su reemplazo asumió como subrogante Gonzalo Urbina; y en el hospital Sergio Zamorano.

Se inició así una nueva etapa que no ha estado exenta de nuevos conflictos y dificultades. Urbina tuvo un problema de salud y debió ser subrogado por Claudio Castillo; en tanto que los médicos del Hospital Regional han tenido diferencia de opiniones y conflictos por diversos temas con el director Sergio Zamorano. El último problema fue por cambios en la modalidad de cobertura de ausencias (reemplazos), que finalmente debió dejarse sin efecto, ante el reclamo de los médicos.

A ese y otros temas se refirió el doctor Zamorano.

El directivo destacó que al realizar un análisis de los logros de los meses de enero a junio se puede constatar que el Hospital Regional, “comparativamente en relación al año 2016, salió del estancamiento en que estuvo. Y ha cumplido el 100 por ciento de las obligaciones que tenía programadas en GES y No GES”.

Explicó que “con el traslado del hospital y los conflictos que hubo, no se había logrado cumplir plenamente lo programado. Ahora hemos cumplido. La programación la realizan el Servicio y el Ministerio de Salud”.

Agregó que “eso no significa que en algunos puntos, en algunas prestaciones GES, y fundamentalmente en las listas de espera, hayamos sido capaces de solucionar el 100 por ciento del problema. Estamos resolviendo en lo que a GES se refiere alrededor del 110 por ciento de lo que nos programaron, es decir, estamos haciendo más. Hemos tratado de reducir los incumplimientos a casi cero y tenemos ahí un número pequeño de prestaciones que están retrasadas, pero que se van a resolver en el curso de este mes o el próximo”.



– ¿Qué dice de la denuncia que hicieron parlamentarios respecto de que varias personas en listas de espera fallecieron sin recibir atención a su patología?

– Las enfermedades que están cubiertas por el GES no tienen listas de espera. Si ocurre un retraso en esa prestación hay mecanismos para resolverla rápidamente. El Fonasa nos llama y nos indica que tenemos garantías retrasadas. Y nosotros hacemos una gestión para resolverlas. Si no somos capaces de resolverlas le informamos a Fonasa y se manda a los pacientes a otros hospitales públicos o a centros privados.



– ¿Hubo errores en el registro de las patologías GES?

– Toda acción humana puede tener errores. Nosotros hacemos alrededor de 160 mil a 240 mil prestaciones GES por año. Eso lo monitorea el Fonasa y se comunica a diario con nuestra oficina GES; si hay problemas saltan las alarmas y se busca corregirlos.

Tenemos un orden de gravedad. Por ejemplo, ante una sospecha de cáncer hay que atender lo más rápido posible al paciente. Pero el GES no cubre todo y en esas enfermedades sí que hay lista de espera. Se debe priorizar y ver a quiénes atender primero; eso lo ve un comité, hay un instructivo ministerial de priorización de listas de espera, según antigüedad, gravedad del diagnóstico, edad del paciente.

Hemos ido reduciendo las listas de espera en estos últimos siete meses, nos reunimos con jefes de servicio, les planteamos el tema y los equipos médicos y quirúrgicos se han puesto a reducir las listas de espera. Sin embargo, hay una realidad nacional: en los últimos 24 meses sostenidamente van ingresando más personas que las que salen. Por eso hay que programar, darle pertinencia a la urgencia.

SUMARIOS POR LISTA DE ESPERA

– ¿Es efectivo que se hizo un sumario por problemas detectados en el registro de las listas de espera?

– Cuando asumimos la dirección del hospital se realizó una revisión de las listas de espera; efectivamente encontramos algunas alteraciones en los registros y en la manera en que se cuantificaban estos números, lo que determinó un sumario. Ese sumario está en este momento en la Contraloría, en la fase ya final de su resolución. Tengo entendido que los parlamentarios accedieron, en su rol de fiscalizadores, a esta información y la llevaron a la fiscalía. Dentro de ese análisis lo que es verdadero es que de ese grupo de personas, desde que se hizo la interconsulta hasta que ahora las fuimos a llamar encontramos que algunas han fallecido. Lo que hay que ver ahora es si murieron a causa de la patología por la que esperaban. Eso será objeto de la investigación que está llevando a cabo tribunales. Mientras no se resuelva es difícil concluir.



– ¿Cómo vieron que había deficiencias en el registro?

– Auditando los procesos. Nosotros hicimos una auditoría, la Contraloría también lo hizo, manifestó que había algunas inconsistencias en algunos datos y que teníamos que revisarlos. Los revisamos y como verificamos las inconsistencias se ordenaron, tanto en el Servicio de Salud como en el Hospital, los procesos sumariales



– ¿En este momento en el GES no hay listas de espera?

– Legalmente nunca hay listas de espera. Hay sí unas 50 a 80 personas que tienen garantías retrasadas. Estamos un poco atrasados, por ejemplo, en la entrega de lentes, pero cuando lleguen se entregan todos juntos.

Tenemos garantías retrasadas en algunas cirugías y tuvimos que pedirle al Fonasa que las mandara a hacer a otra parte. Este hospital tiene solo un cirujano vascular y no alcanza a operar todas las fistulas (para diálisis) que se requiere; eso hasta que lleguen más cirujanos vasculares.



– ¿Y cómo está la lista de espera de las enfermedades No Ges?

– La lista de espera de este hospital en cirugías pendientes son alrededor de mil. Con antigüedades diversas, pacientes del año 2013, del 2014, pero el 90 por ciento son del 2015 a la fecha; estamos casi por terminar la gente del 2014. Son por ejemplo cirugías de bocio, várices.

El grueso corresponde a la consulta nueva de especialidades, las dos más grandes que tenemos en este minuto son para oftalmólogos y otorrino, mil personas en cada una.

Si ponemos a los oftalmólogos a hacer solo diagnóstico no van a operar las cataratas; si se dedican solo a operar no hacen diagnósticos. Entonces, el desafío es con los médicos que tenemos distribuir equitativamente en diagnóstico y en tratamiento.

En otorrino este año llegaron dos a tres especialistas y hemos podido disminuir la lista de espera en forma importante.



– ¿Por qué no se ocupa más el laboratorio de hemodinamia?

– El laboratorio de hemodinamia (permite diagnosticar y tratar enfermedades del corazón y de los vasos sanguíneos) se distribuye en cardiología, neurocirugía y en vascular periférico. Tenemos dos hemodinamistas cardiólogos y estamos buscando uno más. Es cierto, el equipo todavía tiene capacidad de crecer, podríamos hacer más, y después del horario funcionario podríamos atender a pacientes privados, pero eso va de la mano con el desarrollo del pensionado, que partiría de aquí a 30 a 60 días.



– ¿Con qué personal?

– Un equipo compuesto por un jefe, enfermera, matrona; para el resto vamos a hacer compra de servicios por llamada.



– ¿Es verdad que se había terminado la compra de servicios?

– No es verdad. Fue una instrucción mal interpretada. Fuera de las compras de servicios programadas, en este minuto estamos conteniendo nuevas compras de servicios. Estamos a punto de disminuir un número de compras de servicios, pero no bajo el objetivo de la deuda, sino que este hospital tiene un presupuesto asignado para eso, tenemos que asegurarles a todos nuestros funcionarios que hoy trabajan por compras de servicios que les vamos a pagar sus sueldos.

Detrás de al compra de servicios no hay un fondo ilimitado; hay que administrar. La plata con que se paga la compra de servicios es la misma con la que se pagan los remedios; si se gasta mucho en compra de servicios, va a faltar plata para remedios.

No hemos prohibido la compra de servicios. En Urgencia y en las unidades de paciente crítico está asegurado el reemplazo.



– ¿Hubo un conflicto con los médicos por el pago de los turnos de reemplazo?

– Ese conflicto no existió, fue una mala interpretación de un instructivo y no ha ocurrido nada; no ha habido cambios. Me enteré por una comunicación del jefe de urgencia, les clarifiqué el tema.

Cuando asumí esta dirección y siguiendo un instructivo ministerial lo que teníamos que hacer era asegurar que se cumpliera el horario institucional. El año anterior no estábamos el cien por ciento; mientras no hubo la certeza de que cada uno estaba haciendo el 100 por ciento de lo que tenía que hacer se retuvieron esas compras extras de servicios en las tardes para solucionar listas de espera, patologías auge atrasadas. Había que echar a andar más pabellones, ordenar y regularizar la programación de lo que hacía cada uno.

– ¿Hubo médicos que ganaron mucha dinero con esas compras de servicios?

– No son muchos, pero hay un grupo de personas que tiene un importante ingreso remuneracional extra.



– ¿Qué responde a los cuestionamientos de algunos médicos por el horario que cumple como director? Dicen que son 22 horas, lo que es insuficiente.

– Nunca he estado 22 horas; es más. Lunes y jueves desde las 7:30 hasta las 17 a 19 horas; martes de 7:30 a 14 o 15 horas; miércoles y viernes de 7:30 hasta las 15 horas. Un sábado o un domingo desde las 9 a 14 horas.



– ¿Cuándo usted no está, quién toma las decisiones?

– La subdirectora médica.

Este hospital no tiene ningún directivo titular; el director, subdirector médico, administrativo, de recursos humanos, son personas a las que se les ha encomendado funciones. Hemos demostrado que pese a todo logramos sacar adelante el hospital, lo hemos echado a andar, estamos sobre produciendo mucho más que el año pasado.



– ¿Qué pasó con el concurso para el cargo de director titular del hospital?

– El concurso por Alta Dirección Pública fue declarado desierto porque no fue posible configurar terna. De cinco candidatos, hubo solo dos elegibles.



– ¿Cómo fue la evaluación que hizo la jefa de Gestión de Redes Asistenciales del Ministerio, quien vino al hospital?

– Cuando asumimos había serios problemas; hay varios que se han solucionado y hay algunos en que estamos trabajando. Entre ellos está la resolución de lista de espera quirúrgica y de la consulta nueva de especialidades. Vino el Ministerio y nos pidió que hiciéramos la reprogramación de las horas de los médicos para aumentar las cirugías y las consultas nuevas de especialidades. Quedaron de enviar un diagnóstico que no ha llegado, pero nosotros, por sobre el diagnóstico ya tenemos el plan de mejora. La opinión de ese grupo, que es una fracción del ministerio, no inhibe todos los otros logros. Fundamentalmente dice que tenemos que aumentar la programación de las horas médicas para que los médicos que están contratados utilicen la mayor cantidad de horas en acciones asistenciales; eso va a significar presionar un poco más a los colegas a distribuir sus horas de manera que resuelvan mejor la lista de espera de cirugías o la consulta de especialidades.



– ¿Y cuál es su evaluación de su gestión y del equipo directivo que lo acompaña?

– Tenemos un equipo que pese a todas las dificultades, a los conflictos que significó el traslado del hospital, hemos sido capaces de echarlo a andar, de aumentar las cirugías y las atenciones, mejorar y reducir los tiempos de espera. Estamos empeñados en seguir trabajando con la frente en alto porque somos honrados, ninguno de nosotros participa en ningún tipo de negocio adicional con este hospital, no participamos en compras de servicio. Hemos conseguido cargos, están por llegar 380 cargos, de tal manera que habrá más funcionarios con estabilidad laboral. De 1.700 personas que tenían un contrato inestable van a quedar solo 400. Se ha contenido la deuda, se ha podido pagar a los proveedores, se aseguró el tema de los medicamentos e insumos. Hemos hecho una gestión efectiva, pero como todo acto humano, por supuesto es mejorable, perfectible; estamos en un proceso de mejora continua, tenemos todos los días un desafío nuevo, y en el momento en que haya que irse nos iremos.