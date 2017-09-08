Alcalde Eduardo Soto asegura no estar de acuerdo ni haber sido consultado sobre realizar el desfile del dos de octubre en el estadio

Desmintiendo lo asegurado por la seremi (s) de gobierno sobre que la realización del desfile en el estadio fue aprobado por el municipio de Rancagua, el alcalde Eduardo Soto aseguró nunca haber sido consultado sobre el tema. “Nosotros nos alegramos mucho cuando se tomó la decisión de hacerlo en la calle y lamento este cambio de opinión”, aseguró. Al mismo tiempo Soto señaló que sí fue informado sobre que se realizaría un proceso de consulta a la comunidad, “pero nunca supimos del cierre del proceso ni mucho menos de sus resultados”, señaló.

Además resaltó que esta decisión del intendente es un retroceso, “en todas partes los desfiles se hacen en la vía publica, en todas las ciudades la comunidad tiene derecho en participar en la celebración , excepto en la ciudad de Rancagua donde se priva al municipio de la posibilidad de ser parte de las decisiones.”

La seremi(s) asegura que la decisión fue tomada en forma unánime por una mesa, donde participaba el municipio de Rancagua.

El que toma las decisiones a nombre del municipio soy yo como alcalde y no he sido convocado a ninguna reunión para definir si se cambia o no el lugar del desfile. Si participó en alguna reunión de coordinación algún funcionario, ninguno estaba facultado para opinar en ese tema que le corresponde por una parte al intendente o a la persona que el designe y por otro al municipio en la persona que del alcalde que soy yo. Y yo no he sido considerado ni consultado.

¿Que le parece esto que se dice que Carabineros no recomendaría el desfile en la calle por problemas de seguridad?

Ese mismo argumento podríamos considerarlo en torno al estadio, cuando hay desfile o hay futbol se entorpece el tránsito , se corta la circulación en varios puntos. En fin, siempre que hay un acto masivo trae consecuencias anexas pero eso no implica que en todo Chile, en todas las ciudades se realicen sus desfiles en la vía pública. Este es el único caso en que hay que conseguirse una entrada, donde muchos quedan con ganas de ir y muchos de los que obtienen entradas no van y terminamos con un estadio semi vacío.

