Alcalde Eduardo Soto asegura no estar de acuerdo ni haber sido consultado sobre realizar el desfile del dos de octubre en el estadio

Desmintiendo lo asegurado por la seremi (s) de gobierno sobre que la realización del desfile en el estadio fue aprobado por el municipio de Rancagua, el alcalde Eduardo Soto aseguró nunca haber sido consultado sobre el tema. “Nosotros nos alegramos mucho cuando se tomó la decisión de hacerlo en la calle y lamento este cambio de opinión”, aseguró. Al mismo tiempo Soto señaló que sí fue informado sobre que se realizaría un proceso de consulta a la comunidad, “pero nunca supimos del cierre del proceso ni mucho menos de sus resultados”, señaló.
Además resaltó que esta decisión del intendente es un retroceso, “en todas partes los desfiles se hacen en la vía publica, en todas las ciudades la comunidad tiene derecho en participar en la celebración , excepto en la ciudad de Rancagua donde se priva al municipio de la posibilidad de ser parte de las decisiones.”
La seremi(s) asegura que la decisión fue tomada en forma unánime por una mesa, donde participaba el municipio de Rancagua.
El que toma las decisiones a nombre del municipio soy yo como alcalde y no he sido convocado a ninguna reunión para definir si se cambia o no el lugar del desfile. Si participó en alguna reunión de coordinación algún funcionario, ninguno estaba facultado para opinar en ese tema que le corresponde por una parte al intendente o a la persona que el designe y por otro al municipio en la persona que del alcalde que soy yo. Y yo no he sido considerado ni consultado.
¿Que le parece esto que se dice que Carabineros no recomendaría el desfile en la calle por problemas de seguridad?
Ese mismo argumento podríamos considerarlo en torno al estadio, cuando hay desfile o hay futbol se entorpece el tránsito , se corta la circulación en varios puntos. En fin, siempre que hay un acto masivo trae consecuencias anexas pero eso no implica que en todo Chile, en todas las ciudades se realicen sus desfiles en la vía pública. Este es el único caso en que hay que conseguirse una entrada, donde muchos quedan con ganas de ir y muchos de los que obtienen entradas no van y terminamos con un estadio semi vacío.
Ver también: EDITORIAL: Una muy extraña decisión sobre el desfile del 2 de octubre
75 comments
You should take component in a contest for one of the most effective blogs on the web. I will advocate this web site!
Você tem soberba informação neste ponto . http://Kiehlmann.Co.uk/User:GabrielPires1
Thanks for another informative blog. Where else could I get that type of information written in such an ideal way? I have a project that I’m just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such information.
Many thanks for the excellent posting! I truly enjoyed it.I’ll ensure that I bookmark the site and definitely will come back from now on. I wish to suggest that you keep going with the nice writing, possibly discuss Arvind Pandit Kansas too, have a wonderful afternoon!
You’re totally right. I really liked reviewing this article and I will come back for more soon. Our website is about opera mini download for computer, you might take a glance if you’re still interested in that.
I was talking to a buddy of my own around this info and also about 9apps android apps too. I feel you made some very good points in this case, we’re excited to keep reading stuff from you.
I really like what you guys are up to. This kind of great work and reporting! Keep up the fantastic work friends, I’ve included you guys to blogroll.
I actually arrived over here via a different web page on the subject of download lucky patcher and considered I may as well check out this page. I adore what I see so I am just following you. Looking towards checking out the blog all over again.
You’re entirely correct! I really liked reviewing this article and I will certainly come back for more immediately. My own website is on the subject of residential intercom system, you can take a glance if you happen to be still interested in this.
You will find undoubtedly a good deal of particulars like that to take into consideration. That’s an excellent point to bring up. I supply the thoughts above as general inspiration but clearly there are actually questions like the 1 you bring up where essentially the most essential thing might be operating in honest very good faith. I don?t know if most effective practices have emerged about points like that, but I am positive that your job is clearly identified as a fair game. Each boys and girls feel the impact of just a moment’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.
You are absolutely right and I totally agree with you. If you wish, we could as well chat around likes for instagram, one thing which intrigues me. The website is definitely amazing, regards!
Our LGV (Large Goods Vehicle) HGV training is based in East London, and our LGV/ HGV courses are taught by qualified DVSA LGV & HGV trainers. LGV was formerly known as HGV, where it used to be referred to as HGV Class 2 (now called LGV Category C) and HGV class 1 (Now called LGV Category C+E).
Hi mates, nice piece of writing and pleasant urging commented here, I am actually enjoying
by these.
I really like what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work
and reporting! Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve you guys to my blogroll.
I’m really enjoying the theme of your website. Do you ever come across any internet browser compatibility problems? A lot of the website audience have lamented concerning my free new movies online site not operating effectively in Internet Explorer but seems awesome in Chrome. Do you have any kind of advice to aid fix the problem?
Sua conselhos é muito exclusivo. http://hogege-ge.moo.jp/unoke/kahokubbs/kahoku_m.cgi?list=thread
I was discussing with a friend of my own regarding this article and even regarding accident injury lawyers too. I think you made a few very good points in this article, we are excited to continue reading information from you.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this site on a regular basis, this web page is truly nice and the viewers
are really sharing nice thoughts.
Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a completely different subject but it
has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice
of colors!
You’re entirely right! I really enjoyed looking through this and I will get back for more immediately. Our internet site is about pokemon go ios, you can take a look if you happen to be still interested in that.
You’re certainly correct, I would like to learn more info on this subject! I’m as well fascinated by how to convert bitcoin to cash since I consider it is really quite cool presently. Keep this up!
If you want to obtain much from this post then you have to
apply these methods to your won web site.
My brother suggested I would possibly like this blog.
He was once totally right. This submit actually made my day.
You cann’t believe simply how a lot time I had
spent for this info! Thank you!
I like what you guys are usually up too. This kind
of clever work and reporting! Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve included you guys to my own blogroll.
Triângulo: para mulheres com seios mais rígidos. http://Josteenkampaccountants.Co.za/an-analysis-of-rudimentary-factors-in-carpet-repaira-background-in-no-hassle-systems-of-carpet-repair/
You’re totally correct, I would really like to find out more info on the subject! I’m also curious about small lawn mower because I consider it’s quite trendy at the moment. Keep up the good work!
Howdy! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us
so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the information.
I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Fantastic blog and great design and style.
My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different website and
thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i
am following you. Look forward to exploring your web page
repeatedly.
It’s not my first time to pay a quick visit this
site, i am browsing this site dailly and obtain fastidious data from
here every day.
Yes! Finally someone writes about du an high intela quan 8.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post
was good. I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going
to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
My brother suggested I might like this website. He used to be totally right.
This put up truly made my day. You can not believe simply how much
time I had spent for this info! Thank you!
Eu como isto local -seu tão útil e útil. https://bbpopt.id/wiki/Acompanhantes_Campinas_Com_Recente_Assessores_Altamente_Sensuais
Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this web site wants far more consideration. I’ll in all probability be again to learn much more, thanks for that info.
Hi there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult
time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and
I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Hurrah! After all I got a website from where I be able to in fact obtain helpful
data concerning my study and knowledge.
Use your bank card to pay.
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am genuinely
pleassant to read everthing at one place.
I’ve been absеnt for a while, but now I remember why I used to ove this website.
Tһank you, I will trｙ and chеck back more frequently.
How freԛuently you updatе your site?
Hello there, I discovered your web site by the use of Google even as looking for a
comparable matter, your website came up, it seems to be great.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just changed into alert to your blog via Google,
and located that it is really informative.
I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if
you happen to continue this in future. Numerous other folks might be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Quality articles is the main to be a focus for the viewers to
pay a visit the web site, that’s what this web page is
providing.
Hurrah, that’s what I was searching for, what a data! present here at this website, thanks admin of this site.
Hi there to every one, for the reason that I
am genuinely eager of reading this website’s post to be updated regularly.
It carries nice material.
Very nice info and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers?
Thx 🙂
I am intrigued to discover which website system you’re utilizing? I’m having a few small security difficulties with the most recent blog on bitcoin from blockchain and I would like to find one thing much more safe. Are there any alternatives?
In these cases, students really should have simply no contractual responsibilities outside those the lender sees fit relating to the loan agreement bruno mars tour detroit the engaging company has
been paid$84,000 for campaign services on this election cycle by steve pierce’s
campaign.
What’s up everybody, here every one is sharing these kinds of
know-how, so it’s good to read this blog, and I
used to pay a visit this web site daily.
Hello colleagues, how is everything, and what you want to say about this paragraph, in my view its in fact remarkable designed for me.
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your
blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back down the road.
Many thanks
Greate post. Keep writing such kind of info on your blog.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hello there, You have performed an excellent job.
I’ll certainly digg it and for my part recommend to my friends.
I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.
Hello Dear, are you genuinely visiting this web site daily, if so
then you will absolutely obtain good knowledge.
This design is spectacular! You definitely know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start
my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really loved what you had to say,
and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everybody else experiencing problems with
your site. It appears as if some of the text in your posts are running off
the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
This could be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Cheers
Your style is unique compared to other folks I have read stuff from.
Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just book mark this web site.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this superb
blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed
to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
I was speaking to a good friend of my own about this article and also about internet free games as well. I do believe you made a number of great points here, we are looking forward to read more material from you.
It’s remarkable designed for me to have a site, which is good designed for my knowledge.
thanks admin
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for
a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear
idea
It’s an awesome post in support of all the web users; they will take advantage from it I am sure.
This is my first time go to see at here and i am really
pleassant to read everthing at one place.
We totally like your blog and find the majority of the discussions to be exactly I am interested in. Do you offer guest writers to create content for you? I wouldn’t mind publishing a story on international freight forwarders or possibly on a lot of the subjects you’re posting about on this site. Again, awesome site!
Yes! Finally someone writes about fiber.
Admiring the commitment you invested in your site and thorough info you provide. It’s great to find a site from time to time which is not the similar outdated re-written material. Excellent read! We’ve saved your site and I’m including the RSS feeds to my shipping prices webpage.
It’s really a great and useful piece of information.
I am happy that you just shared this useful info with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how could we communicate?
Just desire to say your article is as astonishing.
The clearness in your post is just nice and i could assume you are
an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to
date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up
the gratifying work.
That is really interesting, You are a very professional blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to searching for more of
your excellent post. Additionally, I have shared your web site in my social networks
You made some really good points there. I looked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
This site definitely has all the information and facts I needed about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on pop over to this web-site.
Regards
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work
and reporting! Keep up the great works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my own blogroll.
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue with your site in web explorer, would test this?
IE still is the marketplace leader and a large element of people will miss your excellent writing
because of this problem.
I could not refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well written!
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay
a visit this blog on regular basis to take updated from newest news update.
Thanks to my father who stated to me about this weblog, this weblog is
in fact awesome.