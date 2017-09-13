General Velásquez venció a Vial y estira su distancia en la cima de la Tercera División

Deportes, Destacada, Fútbol septiembre 13, 2017 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
general velasquez 01

Los dirigidos por Ítalo Pinochet superaron a los penquistas por 3-2 y siguen firmes en su camino de retornar al fútbol profesional.

 
Ricardo Obando – Carlos Osses

 

 

El sólido General Velásquez, sigue firme en la cima. El domingo, en el partido más importante de la fecha 20 en la Tercera División A, el elenco sanvicentano superó por 3-2 a Fernández Vial, su escolta, y consiguió estirar la diferencia que mantiene con los aurinegros a cinco cuerpos.
Ante un estadio repleto, con más dos mil espectadores en las tribunas, los pupilos de Ítalo Pinochet supieron sacar adelante un partido que en el papel se hacía complejo, porque el rival venía a buscar el liderato a la región.
En el primer lapso, justamente, el fútbol no fue fluido y hubo mucha lucha, pero, los dueños de casa supieron abrir la cuenta. En los 40′, el defensor Sebastián Rojas generando la alegría en los parciales verdes.
Tras el descanso, General Velásquez aprovechó su superioridad futbolística para dejar su huella y aumentar la cuenta. Luis Fuentes, jugador formado en O’Higgins y hermano de Juan, anotó un golazo en los 55′ para dejar el 2-0, marcador que parecía daba cierta tranquilidad.
Lo anterior, porque, tres minutos después, Kevin Guajardo puso la incertidumbre dejando el 2-1 en el tanteador.
Lo que vino después, fue de mucha emoción. Fernández Vial se fue con todo arriba a buscar la igualdad, encontrándose con la gran actuación de Jaime Arrigada y la línea defensiva velasquina. Y, cuando la visita ahogaba, una rápida salida le permitió a Ignacio Ampuero batir al meta Harold Cuellar y colocar el 3-1, gol que lo gritaron con todo, y no solo los jugadores y el público, sino que también el cuerpo técnico que fue a festejar con los suyos.
Para cerrar, y en el último minuto de descuento, Manuel Paiva puso el 3-2 final.
Con este resultado, General Velásquez lidera la tabla con 43 puntos, cinco unidades más que los vialinos, y seis por sobre Lautaro de Buin.
Ahora, tras los días de asueto por las festividades de Fiestas Patrias, el puntero de la categoría deberá viajar hasta la región de Coquimbo para visitar a Provincial Ovalle.

 

 

FELICIDAD VERDE

Después del juego, Ignacio Ampuero, una de las figuras del partido, comentó que la victoria se veía difícil porque “iba a ser un partido muy cerrado, con pocos espacios, y fuimos más efectivos. Ellos tuvieron varios palos, pero nosotros fuimos claros en la contra, en los pases y en el juego”.
Junto con ello, expuso que “con el trabajo, la entrega y la garra de nosotros, queremos llevar a este equipo a Segunda”.
Y, de cara a lo que viene, el volante sentenció que “tenemos cinco puntos de ventaja, pero domingo a domingo tenemos que ratificarlo, porque ahora todos los equipos vienen a jugar contra el puntero”.
Por su parte, el portero Jaime Arriagada dijo que “ganamos, nos alejamos un poquito de todos, pero ahora debemos aprovechar los días de descanso para reponernos e ir con todo por el ascenso”.
A su vez, Jorge Pacheco, destacó que “el partido fue muy bonito, a estadio lleno y lo esperábamos, esto es el reflejo del trabajo que está haciendo el grupo y el profe. Los resultados se están dando y vamos por todo”.

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

160 comments

Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you so much, However I am having troubles with your RSS.
I don’t understand why I am unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody else getting the same RSS
problems? Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond?

Thanks!!

Responder

I precisely wished to thank you very much again. I do not know the things that I would have taken care of without the entire thoughts provided by you relating to my concern. It absolutely was the intimidating issue in my view, but spending time with the very well-written approach you managed it took me to leap over joy. Extremely happier for this advice and even expect you find out what a great job your are carrying out educating men and women with the aid of your web site. More than likely you have never met all of us.

Responder

Frеelаncing may end in a big “plus” regarding your
income. As an alternative of having to accept the specific sаlary that is supplied by the one regulation аgency
that ʏou simply work, you will have quite a lot oof leｅwаy in setting your own pay rates.
This issue may end uսp in significantly eⲭtra moneyy for you.

Responder

I have been surfing on-line greater than three hours these
days, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It is lovely value enough for me. Personally,
if all site owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the internet might
be much more useful than ever before.

Responder

Today, I went to the beach front with my kids.
I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is
completely off topic but I had to tell someone!

Responder

Chaturbate image hack-free download no survey s technique to have Siri t produce units which might be older
is just insecure require it’s really for obvious causes, all through the
i – Cellphone 4S. We have something exclusive for those who like to look at Webcams with lovely girls or boys,
a Symbol Creator nowadays.

Responder

Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely magnificent.
I actually like what you have acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it.
You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it wise.
I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is really a great web site.

Responder

hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked
up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this
site, as I experienced to reload the website a lot of times
previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK?

Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your
respective interesting content. Ensure that you update this again soon.

Responder

I used to be recommended this website via my cousin. I’m no longer certain whether this submit is written via
him as nobody else realize such designated about my difficulty.

You are incredible! Thank you!

Responder

I seriously love your website.. Great colors & theme. Did you build this amazing site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m looking to create my own personal blog and would love
to learn where you got this from or what the theme is called.
Cheers!

Responder

The art of ghazal singing has were able to entice millions across the globe.
It took about three months to find out the words as well
as the raucous, discordant (to my ears) “melody. Painting can be an authentic gift because of its long life and utility.

Responder

You can even replace your favorite MP3 music using these to ensure even if you are concerning the gym, you possibly can still understand interesting points from your book or listen for the docs
from perform you should examine. It took about three months to understand the words along with the raucous, discordant (to my ears) “melody. You need a special connector typically known as a Fire wire or known as a possible IEEE 1394 high band connector.

Responder

Many of these shows are located in bigger cities like
New York or Los Angeles, so that you be able to travel
for free if you get to the finals. These guides let you practice when you are and possess the
time to do so. Instead of enjoying karaoke parties, you are able to always take the music
that will create your own personal song, by plugging it in your TV sets.

Responder

The art of ghazal singing has were able to entice millions
throughout the globe. ” It was President Theodore Roosevelt who had given it the White House in 1901. Here you are able to shop by theme or browse a complete array of themes should you be sill unsure on which to base the party.

Responder

Have you ever considered regarding adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything.

Nonetheless think about if you added some good pictures or video clips to
give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this site could certainly be among
the most beneficial in its field. Great blog!

Responder

I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.

nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following.

unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.

Responder

Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very
techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.

I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Do you have any tips or suggestions? Many thanks

Responder

I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.

Responder

I’ve been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours today, yet
I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It’s lovely price sufficient for me. Personally, if all site
owners and bloggers made excellent content as you probably did,
the web will likely be a lot more helpful than ever before.

Responder

My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.

I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various
websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.

I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way
I can import all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

Responder

I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s
to be just what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content for you personally?

I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a number of the subjects you write with regards to here.
Again, awesome web site!

Responder

You can even replace your preferred MP3 music with one of these to ensure
that if you live concerning the gym, you are able to
still understand interesting points in the book or listen on the docs from perform that you just must examine.
Contestants worldwide will record songs independently,
or team up into virtual bands of 2 to 4 musicians, and compete
for $5600 in prizes. Here you can shop by theme or browse a whole array of themes in case you are sill unsure on the to base the party.

Responder

May I simply say what a comfort to uncover an individual who actually knows
what they’re discussing on the web. You actually understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
A lot more people need to check this out and understand this side of the story.
It’s surprising you are not more popular given that you surely
possess the gift.

Responder

Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue with your site in internet explorer, would test this?
IE still is the market chief and a huge section of other folks will leave out your magnificent writing due to this problem.

Responder

Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would
have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new
updates.

Responder

May I simply say what a relief to find somebody who genuinely understands what
they’re discussing on the web. You definitely realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
More and more people have to read this and understand this side of the story.

It’s surprising you are not more popular given that you surely possess the gift.

Responder

Hi there, I found your site by means of Google while looking for a comparable topic,
your web site got here up, it appears great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

Hi there, simply turned into aware of your blog thru Google, and found that it is truly informative.
I am going to be careful for brussels. I will be
grateful in the event you proceed this in future. Many folks will probably be benefited
out of your writing. Cheers!

Responder

Hello! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make
your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when viewing from my iphone.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.

If you have any recommendations, please share. Cheers!

Responder

Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a completely
different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful
choice of colors!

Responder

I blog quite often and I seriously appreciate your information. This great article has truly peaked
my interest. I’m going to book mark your website and keep checking for new
details about once per week. I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.

Responder

Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and
I find It really useful & it helped me out much.

I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.

Responder

I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the structure of your blog?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two images.
Maybe you could space it out better?

Responder

Have you ever thought about writing an ebook
or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you discuss and would really
like to have you share some stories/information. I
know my audience would value your work. If you’re
even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.

Responder

Aw, this was a really good post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort
to generate a superb article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole
lot and don’t manage to get anything done.

Responder

My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a
different website and thought I may as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to exploring your
web page again.

Responder

you are in point of fact a excellent webmaster. The web site loading velocity is amazing.
It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a fantastic job in this topic!

Responder

We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community
will be grateful to you.

Responder

Can I just say what a relief to discover an individual who actually knows what they’re talking about
over the internet. You certainly understand how to bring a problem
to light and make it important. A lot more people have to
read this and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised you aren’t more popular because you surely possess the gift.

Responder

I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of house .

Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this website.
Studying this information So i am satisfied to show that I’ve
a very just right uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.
I such a lot surely will make sure to don?t put out
of your mind this site and provides it a glance on a relentless
basis.

Responder

hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up something
new from right here. I did however expertise some technical points using this web site, since I experienced to reload the website
many times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but
slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage
your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look out for a
lot more of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update
this again soon.

Responder

Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m
not seeing very good success. If you know of any please share.

Appreciate it!

Responder

naturally like your web-site however you need to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find
it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll certainly come again again.

Responder

It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to
this fantastic blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your
RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and
will share this site with my Facebook group.

Talk soon!

Responder

This design is wicked! You definitely know how to keep a
reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog
(well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really enjoyed what you had to say,
and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

Responder

Hey there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that
it’s definitely informative. I’ll be happy if you continue
this in future. Loads of men and women will
be benefiting from your writing. All the best!

Responder

Hmm seems like like your website ate my first comment (it was very long)
so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m completely enjoying your blog.
I as well am an ambitious blogger yet I’m still new to everything.
Have you got any points for novice blog writers? I’d surely
treasure it.

Responder

Deja un comentario