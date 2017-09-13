En Tinguiririca sacaron importantes conclusiones tras jugar torneo internacional

Los sanfernandinos que se preparan para una nueva edición de la Liga Nacional, enfrentaron a duros elencos en Concepción.
Ricardo Obando
Tres partidos disputó desde el jueves y hasta el domingo el quinteto de Tinguiririca San Fernando en el marco de su participación en el “Torneo Internacional de la Fraternidad”, certamen que se jugó en la Casa del Deporte de la Universidad de Concepción.
Los Energéticos, que en el parquet penquista mostraron a sus refuerzo Rodrigo Madera, Francisco Pavez y Nicolás Ulloa, todos nacionales a la espera de la llegada de los extranjeros, se midió frente a los dueños de casa, Aguada de Uruguay y el Colegio Los Leones de Quilpué.
En todos, terminó cayendo (53-70, 69-78 y 50-81 respectivamente), pero como lo dejó en claro su entrenador, el venezolano Iván García, los resultados daban lo mismo, ya que lo que importaba era la cohesión grupal en la recta final de la preparación para afrontar la LNB Chile 2017-2018.
“El torneo nos está sirviendo para evaluar, para tomar decisiones respecto al tercer jugador extranjero. Es un proceso completo que comienza, y me sirve para conocer más la liga a pesar del seguimiento que le he hecho al torneo desde hace años”, sostuvo durante el certamen el coach.
Con las conclusiones anotadas en la libreta del oriundo de Isla Margarita, el trabajo de las próximas semanas los llevará a seguir buscando la puesta a punto.
Además, el próximo viernes a las 21.00 horas (en el gimnasio municipal de la Avenida Manso de Velasco), recibirán a Municipal Puente Alto, jornada que les permitirá presentar a sus nuevos jugadores.
