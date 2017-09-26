﻿San Fernando y Graneros tendrán protagonismo en la Vuelta a Chile 2017

Ambas ciudades tendrán un papel importante en la tercera fecha. La caravana multicolor además tendrá a un equipo de la región entre los conjuntos participantes.
Ricardo Obando
90 ciclistas agrupados en 15 equipos, serán los protagonistas del regreso de la Vuelta a Chile 2017. En su versión 32, la tradicional prueba del pedal nacional retorna a las rutas del país con la finalidad de reencantar al medio deportivo.
En ese sentido, ayer en la capital se presentó oficialmente lo que se vivirá en los próximos días, ya que, entre el 11 al 15 de octubre, el ciclismo chileno y sudamericano estarán muy pendientes de lo que ocurra.
En esta ocasión, la región de O’Higgins tendrá protagonismo por partida doble. En primera instancia, y tras cerrar su clasificación el domingo en Puerto Montt, el Club Ciclista Chile-España de San Fernando fue uno de los diez conjuntos nacionales en inscribir su nombre en la prueba.
Y, en segundo lugar, 114 de los 552 kilómetros que se recorrerán, se disputarán dentro de nuestras fronteras.
De acuerdo al cronograma oficial, el viernes 13 de octubre se desarrollará la tercera etapa, la cual comenzará a las 10.00 horas de ese día en la Plaza de Armas de San Fernando, culminando horas más tarde en el centro de la comuna de Graneros.
Respecto a la ruta, esta considera el tránsito desde la capital colchagüina por las rutas I-90-H (San Fernando – San Vicente), 66 (San Vicente – Puente Peumo), H-30 (Puente Peumo – Rancagua) y H-210 (Rancagua – Graneros).
Catalogada como UCI 2.2, la Vuelta a Chile 2017 comenzará el miércoles 11 de octubre en Concepción (meta en Chillán), para seguir el jueves 12 con el tramo Talca – Curicó por la mañana, más una contrareloj en un circuito callejero en Curicó por la tarde. Después de pasar por O’Higgins (viernes 13), el sábado 14 se correrá el tramo Colina – Farellones, para cerrar el domingo 15 en un recorrido de 80 kilómetros por Avenida Grecia, con partida y meta en el estadio Nacional.
