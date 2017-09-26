Aficionados a la red social Instagram fotografiaron campamento de Sewell

– Recorrieron el lugar para captar las mejores fotografías de la ciudad de las Escaleras.
Con el propósito de dar a conocer la belleza de Sewell, patrimonio de la Humanidad, 84 instagramers de la agrupación IGERS Rancagua recorrieron el lugar, invitados por División El Teniente.
Michael Moreno, líder de este colectivo, destacó la iniciativa que permitió desarrollar la creatividad e imaginación de los aficionados a la fotografía. “Nuestra idea es colaborar con el patrimonio cultural de la región. El año pasado hicimos algo en Rancagua, pero ahora tuvimos la oportunidad de sacar fotos en un lugar maravilloso y que es patrimonio de la humanidad”, indicó.
Tras la visita, Moreno agregó que junto con su grupo realizaron la exposición fotográfica en el corazón de la capital regional y en la que cada participante aportó con tres imágenes que captaron en la visita. “La idea es compartir con la comunidad de Rancagua para que vean el presente de Sewell y la visión que tiene cada uno de nosotros del lugar”, agregó.
Opiniones
Francisca Duarte, igers Rancagua:
“Junto con sacar fotos, queremos compartirlas con la comunidad para que conozcan la historia y el presente de un campamento emblemático para la región”.
– Maximiliano Cid, igers Rancagua:
“Agradezco que Codelco nos haya permitido venir a conocer este hermoso lugar que está lleno de historia regional. Es un sitio ideal para fotografiar y desarrollar nuestra creatividad”.
– Rodrigo Suazola, igers Rancagua:
“Al venir a Sewell tuvimos una oportunidad única y estamos felices y agradecidos por ello. Además, el día fue ideal para hacer fotografía y desarrollar las artes de cada uno.
-Maritza González, igers Rancagua:
“Siempre nosotros estamos facilitando las redes para que se lleven a cabo estas actividades y poder venir a un lugar patrimonial que no muchos conocen, agradezco a la División que nos haya apoyado en esta actividad que podremos compartir con la comunidad rancagüina”
-Nicole Moraga, igers Rancagua:
“A pesar de pertenecer la región no conocía Sewell y me sorprende la forma en que están distribuidos los edificios y la infraestructura en general. Se nota que hay una excelente mantención”.
¡Muchas gracias por la cobertura!
