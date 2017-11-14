Santa Cruz vuelve a la pelea por el ascenso a Primera B

El triunfo por la cuenta mínima en Cauquenes, y donde terminó con nueve jugadores, dejaron a los Unionistas en el segundo puesto del torneo.
Ricardo Obando
Debió luchar los últimos instantes del partido en Cauquenes con nueve jugadores, pero supo sacar la tarea adelante. Un duro partido vivió el domingo Deportes Santa Cruz, tras superar por la cuenta mínima a Independiente en la región del Maule.
Los Unionistas, que abrieron la cuenta en la primera etapa, tuvieron que meter para dar lucha a un equipo aguerrido.
Con escasas ocasiones de gol en los 45 minutos iniciales, solo una mano en el área local terminó definiendo las acciones. En los 43’, el árbitro Matías Quila sentenció el penal que concretó desde los doce pasos el delantero Tomás Aránguiz.
Ese gol, el 0-1, terminó siendo clave, más cuando en el segundo lapso, los blancos debieron refugiarse para asegurar la victoria.
En los 60’, Santa Cruz sufrió la primera expulsión, que afectó al delantero Sebastián Julio. Después, sobre la hora, Gonzalo Santelices también recibió la roja, por tanto, los Unionistas debieron aguantar los cinco minutos de descuento con dos hombres menos.
Tras el partido, el defensor John Salas, apuntó que “estamos felices, sacamos el partido adelante con un calor y una cancha muy complicada, y con 9 jugadores sacamos tres puntos muy importantes”.
Junto con ello, dijo que “si no ganábamos, se nos alejaba el objetivo. Seguimos en la pelea, y el miércoles queremos ganar a Recoleta para luego poder alcanzar a Vallenar”.
Con 26 puntos, Santa Cruz alcanzó la segunda ubicación en el torneo, y mañana visitará a Deportes Recoleta en San Bernardo (16.30 horas). Aquel partido será clave, ya que si logran derrotar a los capitalinos, podrían valerse de un triunfo de San Antonio Unido frente a Vallenar para quedar ahí, a tiro de cañón teniendo en cuenta que el conjunto del valle del Huasco suma 32 unidades.
RECUADRO
Ficha del Partido
Independiente de Cauquenes (0): Diego Torres, Juan Caceres, Francisco Silva, Carlos Llanos (65′, Patricio Gutierrez), Manuel Simpertegui, Roberto Abarca, Celín Valdés, Jaime Rivera, José Riquero (82′, Lukas Riffo), Cristopher Williams, Emanuel Poce. DT: Rubén Martínez.
Deportes Santa Cruz (1): Miguel Vargas, Pablos Feres, Jhon Salas (65′, Juan Gaete), Andrés Segovia (51′, Gonzalo Santelices), Felipe Lecaros, Emerson Ayala, Marcelo Allende, Tomás Aranguiz, Isaías Peralta (76’, Luis Torres), Ignacio Pinilla, Sebastián Julio. DT: Ronnie Radonich.
Árbitro: Matías Quila.
Amonestados: Rivera (IND); Segovia, Julio, Gaete, Santelices (DSC).
Expulsados: 60′, Sebastián Julio (DSC); 90′, Gonzalo Santelices (DSC).
Goles: 0-1, 44′, Aránguiz.
Estadio: Fiscal Manuel Moya, Cauquenes.
